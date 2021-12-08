Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy opens NEW Scottsdale location in December

Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Dangers of a "Good Enough" Injury Recovery When it comes to your physical health and pain-free mobility, full injury recovery should be the target. It is easy to be drawn to the first solution that provides more comfort and functionality than you have today-even if it only offers a marginal improvement. We call this solution good enough. True, this solution will provide basic functionality, but it can also cause doubt and certainly will not help you achieve the best result. You shouldn't feel worried about your recovery, overwhelmed or stressed.

Seeking full recovery is a journey with no shortcuts and no finish line. A journey that will lead to amazing and fulfilling results. At Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy our therapists embrace the journey. We understand that good enough is a dangerous stopping point… to aim for good enough is to end up incredibly mediocre… also keep in mind that good enough is only good enough for so long. A Foothills therapist takes you, your pain, and your full recovery seriously. We don't believe a good enough recovery is good enough. In fact, no one deserves just a good enough recovery, no matter what their situation may be, our goal is to do everything we can to help you get your full, healthy life back.

Our Full Recovery Focus™ difference is evident from your very first visit. Your enthusiastic and committed therapist takes you, your pain, and your situation seriously as you discuss what full recovery looks like. Together you will map out a hands-on customized plan to get you there. Your therapist will work to prevent unnecessary diagnostics in your recovery that can increase out of pocket costs and impact your long[1]term well-being.

Locally Trusted & Convenient No one likes being in pain longer than they have to. With dozens of locations in Phoenix, you can get in to see your therapist quickly. You will never wait longer than 48 hours after booking your appointment. That's why we're the physical therapy organization local Arizonans have trusted for over 20 years. We have helped more than 500,000 patients get out of pain and back to doing the things they love. Your recovery sessions will be planned out so that you move through your recovery as soon as possible and get back to feeling like yourself and enjoying your life again. And you won't need to worry about insurance. We accept most major insurance carriers, including competitive cash pay options. We don't give up on our patients once their recovery reaches "acceptable," whatever that might mean. We make every effort to steer our patients away from a good enough recovery and guide them on their journey to full recovery.

Locally owned and operated with 26 locations throughout the Valley.

Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy

(480) 746-4999

www.FoothillsRehab.com