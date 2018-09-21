Flavors of Louisiana offers Cajun cuisine



Joliet Rouge Sauce

1 stick butter

2 Tbsp minced garlic

6 cups chopped onion

3 cups chopped bell pepper

1 ½ cup tomato puree

1 small can tomato paste

1 cup petite diced tomatoes

¼ cup chopped parsley

½ Tbsp white pepper

½ Tbsp black pepper

1 ½ Tbsp Chicken bouillon

2 ½ cups water

1 lb. peeled and deveined shrimp

1 lb. crawfish tails

1. Melt butter in a sauce pan on medium heat

2. Saute garlic until the edges just start to brown

3. Add Onion, bell pepper, and parsley. Cook until vegetables are tender

4. Add diced tomatoes ,tomato puree, and tomato paste

5. Cook on medium heat for about 15 minutes stirring occasionally

6. Add dry ingredients and water. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

7. Add shrimp and crawfish tails and serve over the blacked fish.

Dirty Rice

2 lb. of ground pork

4 cups chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

1 ½ cups chopped bell pepper

1 ½ Tbsp minced garlic

2 large bay leaves ( 4 small)

½ cup worcestershire sauce

¾ cup beef soup base ( paste)

½ Tbsp black pepper

½ gallon water

4 cups rice

1. Brown pork

2. Add onion, garlic, celery, bell pepper and cook until vegetables are tender

3. Add beef base, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaf, pepper and water.

4. Bring to a boil then turn heat on medium and slow boil for about 20 minutes

5. Turn heat to low, add rice and cook until rice is tender.

Flavors of Louisiana

13025 West Rancho Santa Fe, Suite B 103, Avondale, AZ 85392

623-935-2357

6245 West Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226

480-361-0692

flavorsoflouisianacajun.com