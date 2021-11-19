Family-owned Esthetic Brilliance Med Spa proudly meeting your skin and beauty goals

Esthetic Brilliance Med Spa is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Esthetic Brilliance was founded in 2019 by Dr. Lisa Roberts. Her vision was to create a family ran med spa that enhances outside beauty and keeps everyone well on the inside. The dream became a reality in the summer of 2021 when Lisa's daughters finished their coursework for their aesthetician program. Lisa now works collaboratively with her daughters: Lindsey and Lauren.

They have two small suites inside Salon Boutique located in Surprise, Arizona . They offer a wide range of services to meet anyone's individual needs. Some of the services they offer include: facials, waxing, medical grade chemical peels, microneedling, cosmetic injections, laser skin resurfacing, Vivace microneedling with radiofrequency, photofacials, wellness injections and IV therapy.

They have created a warm and inviting atmosphere in which they provide professional treatments. They are all down to earth, friendly, and focused on providing each client with an experience they will remember and they have gained many repeat clients. It is not uncommon to see them sharing in the excitement over client results or to see them hugging clients at the end of a visit. They will definitely treat each client as one of their own family members.

We invite you to stop in and experience all that they have to offer.

Esthetic Brilliance Med Spa

13547 N. Litchfield Rd., Suites 13 & 28

(Located inside Salon Boutique Suites)

Surprise, Arizona 85379

(623) 252-8977

www.estheticbrilliance.com