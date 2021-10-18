Family law attorney from Burggraff Tash Levy explains how they can help if you are going through a divorce

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a family law firm located here in Scottsdale, Arizona. Family law encompasses many court actions, including divorce. When divorcing with several or high value assets, having the right team in place can make all the difference. The attorneys at Burggraff Tash Levy can be part of that team to help make a complicated situation clearer. Let them, and the rest of your team, organize the moving pieces and work to align your goals in resolving your divorce with your other financial and retirement goals.

If you are going through a divorce in Arizona call the experienced attorneys at Burggraff Tash Levy PLC to schedule a consultation.

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC

8980 E Raintree Dr #110

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-307-6800

btlfamilylaw.com

