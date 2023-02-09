Family fun Saturday February 11 at Peoria's 2nd Saturdays

Steve LeVine Entertainment is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Peoria, AZ - The City of Peoria and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations (SLE) announce the return of Second Saturdays. The night market is free to the public and takes place on the second Saturday of each month beginning October 8, 2022, through April 8, 2023. Second Saturdays will take place on Jefferson Street and 83rd Avenue in Old Town Peoria from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Each Second Saturday will feature a dynamic lineup of unique vendors, outdoor games, art installations, premier food trucks, live music, and a variety of local talent. "We are thrilled to bring back another year of Peoria's Second Saturdays by connecting local artists and businesses to experience the best of our city's traditions and community," said Marylou Stephens, Arts, Culture, & Library Services Director.

"We are excited to join forces with the City of Peoria to showcase the spirit, culture, and community of the city and bring a variety of entertainment and vendors, featuring local Peoria favorites," said Steve LeVine, CEO of SLE.

Click here https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/arts-culture/special-events/second-saturdays for more information, vendor applications, and sponsorship opportunities.

Confirmed monthly activities, vendors, and entertainment can be found on social at Peorias2ndSaturdays