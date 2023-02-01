Family fun event: 35th Annual AZ Renaissance Festival starts this weekend

AZ Renaissance Festival is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Here Ye, Here Ye……. Celebrating 35 Years of Cheers at the 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival! Take a unique trip back in time to the Arizona Renaissance Festival. Not even in her wildest dreams would Queen Elizabeth have imagined a celebration such as this taking place in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains! One of the largest events of its kind in the United States, this special event is a place to revelin the atmosphere of a 16th century European village! Join in the revelry every Saturday & Sunday from February 4th through April 2nd. The Festival's 50 acre village is filled with 16 stages of nonstop entertainment, music, comedy, falconry, dance, mermaids, and acrobatics. Foolish pleasures mix with artisan treasures as you shop, eat and mingle with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters. Explore the village marketplace with over 200 storybook shops, studios, and galleries filled with unique arts and crafts, handmade wares, kitchens and pubs, games, and peoplepowered rides. Kids love the interactive games and people-powered rides: Da Vinci's Flying Machine, The Slider Joust, Piccolo Pony-a rocking horse bigger than an elephant! The Dragon Climbing Tower, Castle Siege, the Maze, Archery Range, and much more! The live jousting tournaments are one of the festival's most popular attractions. Armored nights on charging steeds take up their lances and battle for the Queen's honor. Cheer on your favorite armored knight at one of the three daily jousting tournaments in the 5,000-seat arena. In addition to the revelry, the festival offers food fit for a King. Attend the Pleasure Feast and be treated like a true Royal while you savor five courses of fine food, ample drynk, and enjoy an hour and a half of raucous Renaissance entertainment at its best! The Pleasure Feast, held twice daily, includes admission to the Festival and a special edition Pleasure Feast goblet. Advance reservations are recommended. Food is plentiful and available throughout the village. The menu is diverse with delectable offerings such as steak-on-a-stake, vegetable and meat pies, pastas, bread bowls filled with hearty stews, and more. And who can forget the smoked turkey legs?! The desserts are decadent. Be sure to try the crepes or a variety of other sweet treat surprises! A brand new dessert for the 2023 season is Chimney Rolls, prepared the same way as they were 400 years ago! The dough is baked on an open fire until the outside dough caramelizes to a perfect golden-brown color. More new additions for 2023 include: The Renaissance Men! Involves thrilling and hilarious sword-fighting- danger, excitement, and laughs abound as the two strive to attain the ultimate prize: your validation and the title of The Renaissance Man! Primrose the Fairy is also new, spreading joy and magic throughout the village! You can meet Prim in the lanes of Fairhaven or at the Twig the Fairy shop near the Carnevale Stage. A new comedic addition is Fool's Medicine: Travel through time with Professor Wrench on a quest to prove that laughter truly is the best medicine. There is something for EVERYONE at the Arizona Renaissance Festival! There are many ways to SAVE on admission. Visit Arizona.RenFestInfo.com for more information and Like us on Facebook for special offers, information, and contests. See thee at the Faire-HUZZAH!

35th Annual AZ Renaissance Festival

12601 East US Hwy 60 Gold Canyon, Az. 85118

520-463-2600

www.arizona.renfestinfo.com