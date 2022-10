Avilla Homes is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Avilla brings innovative lifestyle choices to those seeking the best of both words - a luxury single-family home with maintenance-free living. No mortgage. No maintenance. No shared walls. Finally, convenient, carefree living on your terms, and a leased home you can call your own.

Avilla Homes

27777 N. Black Canyon Hwy.

Phoenix

(844) 509-2928

AvillaHomes.com