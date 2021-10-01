Enjoy high flying fun for the whole family at Predator Zip Lines

Predator Zip Line is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Eight years-ago Predator Zip Lines was built with one objective in mind, to be a world class attraction at every touch point, every day. In looking back at what was created, the goal was accomplished.

Seeing the wonderful comments on Trip Advisor, Yelp, and Facebook is very humbling. Being thought of so highly by customers in testament that the stated objective has been achieved.

It all started with the dream of building a zip line that would take customers on an aerial tour of Out of Africa Wildlife Park. Working with the Park's owners, Predator Zip Lines were routed directly over the habitats of lions, tigers, bears, zebras, giraffes and a rhino. From the tours you can see not only all of Out of Africa Park, but the red rocks of Sedona, the highest point in all of Arizona, Mount Humphreys and the majestic San Francisco Peaks, as well as the amazing Verde Valley wine country. Sandwiched between the Prescott and Coconino National Forests, guests can enjoy this awesome landscape from the tallest structure in Yavapai County.

The highly skilled staff not only guide you around Predator Zip Lines safely, but they also educate guests on the amazing animals below and entertain you with unique and obscure facts about the wonderful animal friends.

Predator Zip Lines consists of five zip lines and a suspension bridge spanning two of the towers. The bridge is over 50 feet long and suspended over 45 feet above the ground. On your last zip, you will get to experience the Racing Raptor. The Raptor consists of three parallel zip lines that are 1,200 feet in length. Riders can reach speeds of over 35 mph as they race to the bottom of the park.

Exciting, YES, but very safe. Predator Zip Lines has a perfect safety record after more than 100,000 customers. Of course, this mostly has to do with the highly trained staff and the implemented safety protocols. There is a state-of-the-art braking system and even a backup system should the unexpected occur. There are inspections done every year by a third party, professionally licensed inspection company.

So, make it a point to come visit Predator Zip Lines this fall. It's only an hour from the 101 on the 260 right off I17. Planning on going to Sedona? It's less than one half hour from the heart of Red Rock Country. See you soon.

Zip On!

Predator Zip Lines

(928) 567-9947

www.PredatorZipline.com