East OR West Valley: Two NEW Legacy Traditional School campuses

7:30 AM, Feb 20, 2018
sonoran living
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Legacy Traditional School is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

One student, one lesson, one life at a time.

Legacy Traditional School puts the focus back where it should be: on our kids. It's easy to see why Legacy continues to be the highest rated K-8 School network in Arizona. We hope you'll take a moment to see why Legacy is the right choice for your family.

Our new Phoenix campus is under construction and will be ready for the 2018-2019 school year. Don't wait, reserve your child's spot before they fill up! Enroll NOW!

Legacy Traditional School
Phoenix Campus:
4545 N 99th Avenue 
Phoenix, AZ 85037 
(623) 219-4320
legacyphoenix.org 

East Mesa Campus:
10707 E. Guadalupe Road
Mesa, AZ 85212  
(480) 935-5320
legacyeastmesa.org

Legacy Traditional School is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Comments

Sonoran Living is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.