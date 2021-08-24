Dr. Ross Benz of Culture Neuropathy discusses an all-natural program to ease your pain

Culture Neuropathy is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Peripheral neuropathy can be an agonizing and painful condition that is a result of nerve damage, and, if not treated, can result in a person being confined to a walker or wheelchair. Neuropathy can be due to a number of causes, such as diabetes, traumatic injuries, infections, metabolic problems, inherited causes, even exposure to toxins, such as chemotherapy. The symptoms of peripheral neuropathy are tingling in the hands or feet, burning pain, muscle weakness, sensitivity, electric-like pain, numbness and even problems with coordination.

Many people revert to taking dangerous opioids that just mask the symptoms; those medications don't fix the problem. Today there are cutting-edge treatments that can help a person live their life pain free with no drugs, no injections, and no surgeries. The focus should be regenerating nerves and arteries that are damaged or dead with treatment that is safe, non-invasive, and FDA cleared.

The best way to determine if someone has peripheral neuropathy is to get a consultation and exam. Today's diagnostic tools allow healthcare professionals to calculate the exact percentage of sensory loss someone has in their hands or feet. Once a patient has reached 85% nerve loss, it may have become permanent. That is why it is critical to identify and treat the condition as soon as possible.

