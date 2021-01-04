Dr. Robert G Bonillas of Scottsdale Plastics shows how he can take decades off of your face with the Love Your Face lift!

Scottsdale Plastics is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Robert G Bonillas, MD was inspired to become a doctor as a child. I was raised in a family of mechanics and discovered natural analogies between my father's career choice and my own. Just as my father would diagnose and correct an issue with a car, I could do the same in medicine. I translated the values instilled by my family into a passion for helping people improve their lives. I chose plastic surgery as my specialty because of the field's unlimited potential to help patients. Aesthetic and reconstructive plastic procedures enable a doctor to treat any area of the body and engage the creative senses to enhance a patient's existing beauty.

Fluent in both English and Spanish, Dr. Bonillas develops a rapport with his patients by conversing openly with them to understand their limits, situations and expectations, and by making recommendations based on their personal desires.

Dr. Bonillas is a natural teacher, and his patients benefit from his passion to educate. During consultations, Dr. Bonillas listens intently to patients' needs, pays close attention to their history, and then shares detailed information about the procedure in which they are interested. Dr. Bonillas believes that, by providing individual attention and spending the necessary time to fully explain the benefits and challenges of a given procedure, a patient will be informed enough to make an ideal decision.

Immediately approachable and emphatic in his views that a team approach between doctor and patient is what creates successful outcomes, Dr. Bonillas promises to instill confidence in his patients as he creates desired enhancements and keep them returning as life-long patients.

Robert G. Bonillas, M.D.

Aesthetic & Reconstructive Plastic Surgery

Diplomate, The American Board of Plastic Surgery

Medical Director/Founder, Scottsdale Plastics

9377 E Bell Road, Suite 367

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480.245.6380

info@ScottsdalePlastics.com

ScottsdalePlastics.com