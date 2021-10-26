Watch
Dr. Richard Jacoby of Bellagio Foot & Ankle Clinic offers treatment options for neuropathy pain

Posted at 8:44 AM, Oct 26, 2021
Bellagio Foot & Ankle is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Bellagio Foot & Ankle Clinic offers five star treatment services for: diabetic foot care, neuropathy, wound care, Achilles Tendonitis, pediatric foot care, bunions, hammertoe, ingrown toenails, and more. At your visit, a doctor will conduct a thorough evaluation of your podiatric issues including heel, foot, and ankle pain. Their team of certified podiatrists provide the best treatment options for full functional recovery, helping you stay one step ahead of foot pain!

Bellagio Foot & Ankle has office locations in: Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Paradise Valley, Sun City, Scottsdale, Buckeye, Prescott, and soon - Casa Grande.

Schedule your appointment today!

(480) 717-5011 or visit: bellagiofootankle.com/contact

