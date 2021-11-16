Dr. Nicole Avena shares ways to make your holiday meals healthier this year

Dr. Nicole Avena is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Dr. Nicole Avena, nutrition expert and author of the book 'What to Eat When Youre Pregnant,' discusses some ways we can make the holidays healthier this year by making some simple food swaps. When having guests over, it can be hard to accommodate everyone's dietary needs, but it is a good idea to have some dishes available that are friendly to those who have gastrointestinal (GI) sensitivities.

Epicured is the first low FODMAP and gluten-free meal delivery service that gives customers with IBS, Crohn's, celiac, and others with functional GI symptoms an easy way to achieve better digestive health. They pair Michelin-star chefs with doctors and dietitians to create meals, snacks, and beverages that are prepared and delivered fresh. Delivery is available nationwide. Learn more at www.epicured.com. Don't forget about those holiday beverages!

To cut back on sugar, try swapping out your usual wine for FitVine wines, instead. FitVine wines are full-bodied and delicious, and best of all are low in sugar. FitVine has less sugar in an entire bottle than most wines do in a glass! Also, the brand's red zin kicks back $5 to the Navy Seal Foundation on every bottle. The proceeds go to families of fallen heroes. You really can't beat the combo of great flavor, better ingredients, and knowing the brands strive to make a difference.

When it comes to baking, you want to make sweets you can feel good about giving to your family! Sugar-free Lakanto is derived from monk fruit, matches the sweetness of sugar and measures like sugar cup-to-cup. Lakanto's product lines provide a variety of mixes, sweeteners, and chocolates. Use code LAKANTO15 for 15% off your next purchase!

Also, when baking you can make your baked goods healthier by adding in some protein. Orgain makes a variety of plant-based and dairy protein powders and drinks, which can be used on their own or in a yummy recipe. Who doesn't love chocolate zucchini bread? This recipe incorporates clean protein, whole wheat, and that all important freshly grated zucchini for a moist treat with a healthy, wholesome kick. For other healthy recipes full of good clean nutrition and a full list of Orgain products, visit www.orgain.com.

When baking for the little ones, you can add some Enfagrow to your muffins and other baked goods to add some extra nutrition. Enfagrow Toddler Nutritional Drink is specifically designed for toddlers 1-3 years of age to complement and help close the nutritional gaps of toddler's challenging diet. It helps your toddler get the nutrients they need with brain building DHA & iron, and vitamins & prebiotics to support immune health. Enfagrow is made with real milk and has expert recommended DHA and iron, prebiotics and vitamins designed to help support the immune system as well as calcium, vitamin D, zinc and 19 other nutrients to help support growth and development.

For more tips on healthy living, visit Dr. Avena's website at www.DrNicoleAvena.com and follow her on social media at @DrNicoleAvena.