Dr. Nicole Avena explains the health benefits of monkfruit

Wisdom Natural Brands is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Dr. Nicole Avena is here today talking about SweetLeaf's Organic Munk Fruit. The food and grocery industry publication, Progressive Grocer, has just announced its choice of SweetLeaf's new product line, Organic Monk Fruit as a prestigious 2020 Editors' Pick for Excellence, an extremely competitive and much sought-after award.

Discovered by Southeast Asian Monks nearly 1,000 years ago, monk fruit is a green, round, melon-looking fruit which grows on a vine and has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its use as a sweetener a decade ago.

Monk fruit, which is naturally 300-400 times sweeter than cane sugar, is an outstanding source of antioxidants, which boosts the immune system. With a non-glycemic response, zero calories/carbs, and zero sugars, the line of 19 products is a perfect sugar alternative.

SweetLeaf Organic Monk Fruit is available in granular bags and packets, 50ml squeezable organic liquids, and 2-oz organic monk fruit liquid drops making it easy to use as an alternative for sugar in baking, cooking, favorite drinks, recipes, and more. Delicious, very today flavors include: Caramel Macchiato, Orange Passionfruit, Almond Amaretto, French Vanilla, Old Fashion Lemonade, Strawberry Guava, English Toffee, Creme Brulee, and Chocolate Peanut Butter.

SweetLeaf's Brand and Marketing Director, Brian Jensen said, "Today's consumers are looking for healthier alternatives to sugary foods and sweetened beverages of all kinds, while still enjoying great taste. SweetLeaf Organic Monk Fruit's full product line is poised to provide millions of people with a healthful solution for replacing sugar in their diets. It's gratifying to know that the prestigious trade publication, Progressive Grocer, has recognized our delicious, better-for-you Organic Monk Fruit as its Editor's Pick. We are extremely happy and excited to be able to offer these great-tasting, new sugar-alternatives to consumers."

Besides its award-winning Organic Monk Fruit, SweetLeaf also manufactures SweetLeaf Stevia and SweetLeaf Organic Stevia in packets and shaker jar; Water Drops® water enhancer in six fruit blends; delicious Sweet Drops® in 2-ounce or convenient 50ml bottles, and Better Than Sugar!®, available in granular and powdered, natural and organic, a one-to-one sugar replacement.

SweetLeaf Organic Monk Fruit is available online at www.sweetleaf.com and online retailers and soon in natural and conventional grocery stores.