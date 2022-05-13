Dr. Melanie Icard wants you to show off that skin with some awesome treatments

Butterfly Holistic Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Dr. Melanie created Butterfly Holistic Center out of a desire to be healthy for her son, having lost her mother to cancer as a child. Her father had always been a bit of a health nut and helped guide her into naturopathic medicine, already being trained in traditional medicine as a respiratory therapist.

She serendipitously ran into regenerative medicine and was amazed by its healing ability and that led to many more seminars and mentors that produce the wide variety of services offered at Butterfly Holistic Center. Melanie's pure love of learning and healing continues to fuel the center's ongoing improvement to offer their community the absolute best in holistic and regenerative medicine.

A main focus of Butterfly Holistic Center is the feeling of it, connection and community is really important. Creating a safe, friendly, welcoming, relaxing space for people to come and do their healing or aesthetic work.

We offer community events that introduce people to different healing practices and create more community.

We're very happy to help people heal from current disease states or just be in their best optimal health and do preventative healthcare.

We have excellent regenerative pain injections from ozone to platelet rich plasma to exosomes. Often combined with German homeopathics, Ozone IVs and peptides to facilitate the best effects. We love treating pain symptoms because the improvement in the client's quality of life is so huge and it's so wonderful to see.

We offer a wonderful regenerative IV suite that has everything from anti-inflammatory IVs, immune IVs, IVs that help your mitochondria work better, iv's to help balance your stress. It's a fun, relaxing and sometimes social environment.

We're very happy to be able to introduce holistic mental health treatments that include ketamine therapy, neurofeedback, healing the gut, naturopathic medicine and mind/Body medicine. We find this holistic approach to offer better results with its multifaceted approach.

We love to do Aesthetics. We offer conventional aesthetics such as neurotoxins and fillers but our main focus is on regenerative Aesthetics. Aesthetics that help you rebuild collagen and improve your skin. Aesthetics that are truly anti-aging and we focus on a natural refreshed look.

Another subspecialty of the center is sexual regeneration for both men and women. Not only does this improve confidence and quality of life but it improves relationships and sexual enjoyment. We strongly believe that you should not simply accept negative changes in your body and function as side effects of "getting old". No matter your age, after coming to Butterfly Holistic, you will be back on track to the pure connection with your partner and confidence in yourself.

We are very happy to offer these effective regenerative holistic treatments to the community with minimal downtime and we love to create positive relationships with all of our clients and build community. Our goal is to be there to offer our community a holistic approach for whatever they are currently working through. To help them heal their bodies with a safe, effective approach without doing more damage to other organs as sometimes seen in traditional medicine.

Here's a special offer:

Fresh Face Spring Special

4 point PDO threads

2 syringes of filler

1 Diamond Polar facial

1 Collagen IV

for $2400!

