Dr. Jing Liu tells us about her Eastern Medicine Center specializing in herbal treatments and acupuncture

Posted at 8:36 AM, Oct 21, 2020

Eastern Medicine Center and Essentia Herbs are paid advertisers of Sonoran Living

Eastern Medicine Center

Essentia Herbs

9449 N 90th St. #101

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

(480) 614-8888

www.essentiaherbs.com

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.