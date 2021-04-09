Dr. Dena Cabrera of Rosewood Centers discusses eating disorders during the pandemic

Rosewood is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Rosewood provides the highest level of quality care to individuals of all genders with anorexia, bulimia, binge eating and other related issues.

· Inpatient, Residential and Day Treatment by Rosewood: Wickenburg

· Day Treatment: Tempe

At Rosewood, adults and adolescents of all genders receive treatment at one of our Joint-Commission accredited inpatient or residential programs, or day treatment programs, for anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge-eating disorder, orthorexia nervosa, ARFID, OSFED, dia-bulimia or other disordered eating presentations. Through highly individualized care, patients work towards restoration of physiological and nutritional balance, implementation of healthy eating and exercise, elimination of destructive behaviors, and motivation and treatment engagement. We help each patient achieve a clear understanding of their eating disorder and its effect on their life, as well as an understanding of what is necessary for their recovery.

· Pioneers in Eating Disorder Treatment: For almost two decades, Rosewood has offered a complete range of care for all stages of eating disorder recovery for men, women, and adolescents.

· Full Continuum of Care: Rosewood offers a full continuum of care within an integrative treatment model. We are the only residential eating disorder program in the country to offer medical detox and acute care services within a seamless continuum of care.

· Multidisciplinary, Evidence-Based and Experiential Therapy: Following best practices, we integrate evidence-based therapy into interventions. Experiential activities may include an onsite equine, tai chi, yoga, meditation, low ropes course, journaling, art, and music therapy.

· Individualized Treatment Program: We create a unique program for patients with their own medical, emotional, and psychological history. We include patients in their own treatment decisions.

· Treatment for Co-Occurring Disorders: At Rosewood, we address any underlying issues that contribute to the primary diagnosis. By identifying and addressing all disorders affecting the patient, we provide a better opportunity for a full and lasting recovery.

· Focus on Healing the Family System: At Rosewood, we understand that family involvement is crucial to the healing and recovery process. Families are introduced to the tools they need to support their loved ones in living healthy, productive lives.

· Strong Aftercare and Relapse Prevention: Relapse prevention at Rosewood starts when the patient first begins treatment and it continues long after they resume their lives. During treatment, patients participate.

