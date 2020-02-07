DON'T MISS THIS! All the fun happening at the 26th Annual Sedona International Film Festival

Sedona NOW TV is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

26th Annual Sedona International Film Festival

February 22-March 1, 2020

Coming off a record-breaking 25th anniversary celebration, the Sedona International Film Festival launches its next quarter century with nine days of compelling films, workshops, events and special guests from Feb. 22 through March 1.

A full schedule of more than 160 films will highlight the 26th annual Festival. Among films selected for screening this year are three documentaries nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature: For Sama, The Cave and Honeyland, along with the Oscar-shortlisted Best International Film contenders Those Who Remained and Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, Emmy-winning and Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated actor, director and producer Rob Reiner will receive the festival's prestigious "Lifetime Achievement Award" for his work in front of and behind the camera and his commitment to the art of independent filmmaking. Reiner, who rose to fame as Mike "Meathead" Stivic on All in the Family, has been at the helm of award-winners including When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, LBJ.

Join us for a special opening night sneak preview of "Heartland", a new film by Rebecca and Josh Tickell. They will be joined by the stars of the film Mariel Hemingway, Frances Fisher, David Arquette and Amy Smart. "Heartland" is a powerful drama, based on true events that occurred when US Military Veterans went to support Native Americans at Standing Rock in 2016.

The Tickells have been to the Sedona International Film Festival several times in the past with such award-winning hits as: "Good Fortune", "Kiss the Ground", "Pump", "The Big Fix" and "Fuel".

Also on opening day, actress and singer Lainie Kazan will return to the Sedona International Film Festival to introduce the 2019 film Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog, written and directed by Lynn Roth. Shepherd is based on the award-winning and bestselling Israeli novel, "The Jewish Dog," by Asher Kravitz. Kaleb, a beloved German Shepherd, is separated from his Jewish family when the Nuremberg Laws are enacted in WWII Berlin.

On Friday, Feb. 28, there will be a special presentation by Bella Gaia, "a live concert that mixes music, dance and NASA immersive imagery that turns the stage planetary. Sublime and Transcendental," according to The Village Voice newspaper in New York City. Bella Gaia is an award-winning unprecedented NASA-powered immersive experience, inspired by astronauts who spoke of the life-changing power of seeing the Earth from space.

Headlining the week of workshops and roundtables will be Bryan Cogman, a writer on the multi-award winning series Game of Thrones. He also is known for his work on The Sword in the Stone and Magic: The Gathering.

For more information, visit www.sedonafilmfestival.com or call 928-282-1177.