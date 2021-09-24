Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Donate new and used bicycles at Earnhardt Auto Centers on Saturday, September 25

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) Donate anytime online at ABC15.com/Bike
Posted at 8:50 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 12:30:11-04

Earnhardt Auto Centers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Throughout the month of September, Earnhardt Auto Centers and ABC15 will generate awareness about the need for new and used bicycles at St. Vincent de Paul. These bikes will be provided to men, women and low-income families needing affordable transportation.

On Saturday, September 25, St. Vincent de Paul volunteers will be at Earnhardt Auto Centers from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. collecting donated bicycles from the community at 19 dealerships throughout the Valley:

Learn more at, abc15.com/bike

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!