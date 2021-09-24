Donate new and used bicycles at Earnhardt Auto Centers on Saturday, September 25

Earnhardt Auto Centers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Throughout the month of September, Earnhardt Auto Centers and ABC15 will generate awareness about the need for new and used bicycles at St. Vincent de Paul. These bikes will be provided to men, women and low-income families needing affordable transportation.

On Saturday, September 25, St. Vincent de Paul volunteers will be at Earnhardt Auto Centers from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. collecting donated bicycles from the community at 19 dealerships throughout the Valley:

Learn more at, abc15.com/bike