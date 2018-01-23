Designer Permanent Makeup can help you look 10 years younger!

Designer Permanent Makeup is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Permanent makeup, micropigmentation and dermographism are techniques of high precision, and Carmen Maria Designer Permanent Makeup specializes in these techniques. They allow you to enhance the harmony of the face's natural features, thus revealing its most beautiful aesthetic aspects primarily the eyebrows, the edge of the eyelids (eye-liner), as well as the contour and curve of the lips.

Your appearance will make you look 10 years younger! Such a spectacular look made yours without the major hassle of plastic surgery or the required convalescence that ensues. Individualized and adapted to your needs, the techniques used allow the extremely precise application of permanent makeup, conveying the much sought-after mini-lifting effect.

Permanent makeup can keep its brilliance for 3 to 5 years. After this time, it is normal for the color to fade slightly, since the skin naturally regenerates itself. Nothing is easier than to perform small touch-ups afterwards.

Designer Permanent Makeup is located at 3260, N. Hayden Road # 110, in Old Town Scottsdale. Give them a call at 1-833-515-3667, or go to www.designerpermanentmakeup.com

Designer Permanent Makeup is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.