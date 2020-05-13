Menu

Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

DeShon Laraye Pullen: Family law attorneys helping clients through the difficult times

items.[0].videoTitle
For a virtual family law consultation contact DeShon Laraye Pullen (602) 252-1968 or visit, deshonpullenlaw.com
Posted at 8:50 AM, May 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 12:32:18-04

DeShon Laraye Pullen PLC is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

At DeShon Laraye Pullen PLC, we know family law matters significantly impact individuals, families, and their well-being. With this in mind, we individually tailor your representation to achieve your specific objectives.

DeShon Pullen is a Certified Family Law Specialist by the State Bar of Arizona. Our attorneys have significant legal and family law litigation experience. We devote our entire practice exclusively to family law matters. Let us put our experience and passion to work for you.

DeShon Laraye Pullen PLC
4531 N 16th Street, Suite 126
Phoenix, AZ 85016
(602) 252-1968
www.deshonpullenlaw.com

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Relieve. Respond. Revive. ABC15 is here to help you Rebound!