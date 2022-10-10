Dental Specialty Associates (DSA) provides quality dental care including implants, dentures and cosmetic

Dental Specialty Associates is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Dental Specialty Associates (DSA) was founded with the mission of "Improving quality of life by restoring smiles in a healthy, functional and beautiful way". Dr Brian Lilien and Dr Lior Berger, with over 20 years of partnership, have made it their passion to aid in making beautiful smiles a luxury that all can have the privilege of.

Our services focus on implants, permanent dentures, and cosmetic dentistry. Whether you have one missing tooth or are looking to replace or restore several teeth we are here to help from the beginning to the end. Just as all of our patients individually bring something to our practice, we like to give our patients several options to fit their needs. Education and options for what may be best individually is at the heart of what we do. At every turn you will be approached with a kind smiling face to help every step of the way in guiding you through the process.

A common misconception is that implants are out of reach financially, and invasive. The truth is that most times this procedure results in minimal temporary discomfort, and at Dental Specialty Associates flexible financing options are provided to fit the cost of implants into any budget. We pride ourselves in serving the community by educating our patients in the sustainable benefits of implants, including how they can improve a patient's lifestyle, while providing affordable financing for those that need it. Here at DSA our primary goal is the care and comfort of our patients

Dental Specialty Associates (DSA) has two locations:

Phoenix:

4216 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85018

Gilbert:

2730 South Val Vista Drive #11 Gilbert 85295

To make an appointment, call 602-795-5995 (bilingual representatives available), or go to www.dsaofaz.com.