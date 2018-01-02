Decision Point Center helps addicts achieve sobriety in the New Year

Decision Point is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Making New Year's resolutions is a common tradition. Breaking those resolutions is just as common. But, would you make one, and keep it, if your life depended on it?

For many addicts, the New Year is a time when thoughts of recovery come to mind, when at least a little honest assessment takes place and a decision may be made to seek professional help. For a long time, the common thinking was that an addict had to "be ready" or "hit bottom" in order to achieve sobriety so a passive, waiting model became the norm in treatment.

Today it is unpredictable what one will get when buying a street drug and it is common to mix in drugs like Fentanyl and Carfentanil that can be deadly on the first try. The addicts "bottom" may be death. Urging someone you care about into treatment may save their life.



If you know someone who has been to treatment multiple times and is still not sober, it may be just as much about the treatment as it is about them. Many treatment centers do not thoroughly assess for the conditions that can coexist with addiction. When treatment is rendered without thorough assessment, it is like putting a Band Aid on a gash; the condition feeding the addiction is never addressed. Make sure that the treatment you choose for your loved one includes thorough, extensive assessment.

For many of us family, especially siblings, can be a lifelong support system. Why wait longer to be without family? A quality program will always include Family Therapy because that is always the area requiring the most healing. We know Recovery is more easily accomplished with family support. Besides, does anyone really want to wait to say the things that need to be said, only to have tragedy prevent those things from being said?

To paraphrase the words of the 1988 song "The Living Years",

"I wasn't there that morning

When my Family passed away

I didn't get to tell them

All the things I had to say"

…"I just wish I could have told them in the living years…"

Decision Point Center

505 W Whipple Street

Prescott, AZ 86310

(833) 459-7403

www.decisionpointcenter.com

