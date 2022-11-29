Day of Giving: Make a difference with a donation to Make-A-Wish Arizona

Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert is a sponsor of this segment for Sonoran Living.

One act of giving changed Lily's life. Today, your support goes twice as far.

Lily has loved water since she was a little girl, but at 5'4 and 115 pounds with a critical genetic condition, she is fully dependent on her family both in the water and out.

After sharing about Lily and their fear of getting her in and out of the pool safely, Lily's mom Kim was shocked when a total stranger, Jill, reached out to offer a pool lift that had been her daughter Brooklyn's wish.

The power of a wish continued by matching the needs of both Brooklyn and Lily.

"We understand how much a wish means after experiencing Lily's wish to go on a Disney Cruise. I get so emotional about [the pool lift gift] because I can't believe the goodness of another wish family who wants their daughter's legacy and wish to continue for another child."

The gift of Brooklyn's wish allows her spirit and love of water to live on through Lily.

"Brooklyn's wish for an assisted pool lift gave her freedom and a sense of hope. Now it does the same for Lily," said Brooklyn's mom, Jill.

"Giving her stuff away was very hard, but when we see a child and a family we know is so gracious and worthy, it brings us a tremendous amount of peace and happiness."

By giving today, you will honor Brooklyn spirit and Lily's joy as together, we create lasting impact for future wish kids just like them. Help us grant not one, but two wishes by joining our Giving Tuesday Match Challenge.

Make-A-Wish Arizona is 100% funded by community support. Your gift will be matched now. Visit arizona.wish.org/abc15 to donate.