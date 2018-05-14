Dare to dream! Let Dream Walls bring the outdoors in



Dream Walls is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

In Arizona, thanks to our wonderfully sunny climate, indoor/outdoor living is one of the hottest trends in the new home and design market! Adding more light, opening the view, increasing value and adding large transitional spaces is the new norm in modern homebuilding. Designers and builders have included large moving glass walls in their projects to enhance the design and beauty of new homes but what most homeowners don't realize is that all of these features can be had in their existing homes!

There is a small contractor on the east side of the valley that have made adding light with indoor/outdoor living their business. Enter Dream Walls by Haven. John Pehrson and Jensen Jobe have assembled a team of craftsmen to make glass walls a reality for the homeowner that would like a dramatic change in the livability of their existing home without breaking the bank, and without turning a home into a construction zone for weeks (or even months). Most doors installed by Dream Walls are installed the first day of construction with all of the restoration finished in less than a week. Imagine that, the most dramatic, most impressive change that you can do to your home can happen within a week's time!

John and Jensen have made it their mission to carry only the finest doors and windows available with Western Window Systems being the Flagship of their offered products. Dream Walls also represent other great brands that will provide the durability, ease of operation and efficiency that a homeowner would expect in a door system at great budget pricing. Not only does Dream Walls provide the products that you can be proud to own and operate, but their team has been hand picked for their knowledge and expertise, their attention to detail, and an inherent sensitivity and respect for the homeowner and their property.

Of the many great door brands that Dream Walls can provide there are numerous styles and operation types including;

Multi-Slide doors, these doors slide on a track system and will stack to one side of the opening, this door system is also used for hidden "pocket doors", these are the most common types and can be found in model homes throughout the Valley.

Bi-Folding doors, these doors will accordion to one side of the open wall and give homeowners the greatest clear opening. These door systems are very impressive but most discretionary budgets make them unattainable.

Bi-Parting doors, these systems are actually the most popular doors of any that Dream Walls can install. These doors will give the homeowner the full glass effect, with screens, without breaking the bank!

If you'd like a change to your home, and you're looking for a major transformation for a minor investment, you should call Dream Walls. Speak to John (480-226-4237) or Jensen (480-450-1750), schedule a consultation time convenient for you. Let them spend about 30 minutes with you answering all of your questions, showing you projects and products, they'll take a few measurements and look at any possible structural challenges and then they'll leave without the pressure that you've come to expect from "in home" consultations. Dream Walls understands that this is your home, and you expect the best, and the best is Dream Walls.

