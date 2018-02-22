Dairy Pure: Win a trip to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

7:49 AM, Feb 22, 2018
sonoran living
 Dairy Pure Milk is encouraging you and your family to re-enact your favorite team usa moment for a chance to win a trip to the 2020 games in Tokyo!
 
To enter, upload the photo or video of your re-enactment to social media, using the #dairypuregold and #contest, now through feb 27th.   
 
Check out Dairy Pure's Facebook page and dairypurecontest.com 

