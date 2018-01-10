CycleBar Scottsdale 101 is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

CycleBar, a new concept in premium indoor cycling that offers a high energy workout in a concert-like atmosphere will open on January 2, 2018 at the Scottsdale 101 shopping center located at 7000 E Mayo Blvd. Starting January 2nd, CycleBar Scottsdale 101 will hold its CycleBlast, to celebrate its grand opening by offering 100 free classes over 21 days. CycleBar Scottsdale 101 offers a variety of classes that take place in a state-of-the-art CycleTheatre and are led by CycleStar instructors who take riders through a 45-minute high energy ride. The CycleTheatre features tiers for 46 bikes plus LED lighting, wide-screen graphics and advanced audio with a DJ booth. Concierge service and amenities include free towels, lockers, showers and shoes. Flexible memberships and packages available to fit various frequency levels and lifestyles. Register today at www.Scottsdale101.CycleBar.com to get your free rides!

