CVS Health is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Invitation for Organizations to Apply (7/20 through 8/10)

CVS Health and ABC15 are joining forces for the second year of Arizona Community Heroes, a program that will provide $30,000 in grants to Arizona public schools and nonprofits.

Arizona public schools and nonprofits with children's health and wellness programming can apply to be considered for funding, now through August 10, 2018. Organizations can apply to one of the following three categories:

1. Healthy Lifestyles to support youth substance abuse prevention programs, particularly in the areas of tobacco and opioid prevention.

2. Healthy Classrooms to support schools in the areas of health and physical education, and with basic needs such as school supplies.

3. Healthy Communities to support social service organizations that provide services to homeless and at-risk youth.

Ten organizations will be chosen to receive $2,500 each along with a $250 CVS Pharmacy gift card. In addition, community members will have the chance to pick one of these organizations for an additional $5,000 bonus grant!

The ten chosen organizations will be announced on August 20, 2018, and voting will then be open for these organizations to receive the additional bonus grant.

CVS Health and ABC15 are proud to support our local partners!

Apply here