Contour your face - no needles and no downtown at All Buttered Up Beauty Bar & Med Spa

All Buttered Up Beauty Bar & Med Spa is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

All Buttered Up is North Peoria's premier boutique med spa, we offer medical aesthetic services, such as neurotoxins, dermal fillers, facials, facial & body contouring, wellness IV's, teeth whitening and permanent makeup.

We strive to enhance our already stunning Beauties to their most confident and remarkable selves. Our obsession is to help make our Beauties feel confident, strong and beautiful. Our culture empowers our clients, because feeling good in your own skin allows you to take chances and make big moves.

Along with helping clients see their true beauty and gain confidence Caitlyn, the owner, knew there was room for change and innovation in the medical spa industry. When opening her business, she saw what she wanted her company to be, she wanted a place to help others build their own success with the support of a company that wants to build independently successful employees while having a team to lean on. It was a niche she saw was untouched in the medical spa industry. She has been building and creating an environment to grow and encourage successful independent employees working for a signaler goal. The future is unknown but so exciting,

All Buttered Up wants to continue to offer a place to nurturing and grow boss babe mentality; as well as a place to gain your confidence and see your true beauty. Come visit and take advantage of our always FREE consultations and let us Butter You Up!

All Buttered Up Beauty Bar & Med Spa

9710 W. Happy Valley Rd. Suite 100

Peoria

(623) 703-1988

AllButteredUpMedSpa.com