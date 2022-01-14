Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Contour Medical can help save those saggy arms

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) Contour Medical can help you get rid of loose, saggy skin so you feel confident. Call (480) 545-2832 or visit www.contourmedical.com
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 11:45:01-05

Contour Medical is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Contour Medical
3345 S Val Vista Dr #103, Gilbert, AZ 85297
480.545.2832
www.contourmedical.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cardinals to face Rams in Monday Night Football after loss to Seahawks