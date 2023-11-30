Community Connection with Susan Casper visits Kurt & Brenda Warner's Treasure House in Glendale

Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Kurt & Brenda Warner's Treasure House Boasts IDD Resident Employment Rate 60% Greater Than National Average

Treasure House is a supported living residence in Glendale, Ariz. where 29 young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs) discover a personalized plan for achieving independence, inclusion, and purpose. Its mission is to provide residents with the same opportunity as all others to lead successful and fulfilling lives.

"Treasure House is all about what residents can do versus can't do. There are so many young adults with IDD who are not living their most vibrant lives, - that don't have access to employment, transportation, or friends," said CEO Lauri Tanner. "The level of 24/7 support that's provided through our life coaches and community assistants helps each resident shape a bright and independent future for themselves."

Treasure House is so much more than a safe and supportive home! Through the nonprofit's Employment and Life Training Skills program, Treasure House's resident employment rate (80%) soars above the national average (21%) for Americans with disabilities. People with the IDDs discover purpose and inclusion when afforded ample opportunity to contribute, and communities are enriched.

"Treasure House has the ability to take this group of what everybody looks at as underdogs and say, 'Destiny belongs to you. The future belongs to you. You can walk in your purpose. You can live in your dreams,'" said Kurt Warner, NFL Hall of Famer & Treasure House co-founder. "Parents and families are starting to hope and dream for something bigger because of Treasure House."

There is a national need for this unique IDD housing model. When access to public education ends, families affected by IDD ask "Now what?" and discover a one-of-its-kind solution in Treasure House. Growing Home is a $10 million capital campaign that intends to replicate the distinct Treasure House Phoenix model across the nation.

This giving season, donate to Treasure House to enrich the lives of motivated young adults with IDDs. Plus, Arizonan's can unlock benefits at tax time when they give to this Qualified Charitable Organization.

All donations support enhancing and empowering the lives of young adults with disabilities. Outside of Giving Season, there are plenty of ways to support Treasure House. Annual fundraising events including Celebrity Game Night, the Keys to Independence Golf Classic and Cornhole for a Cause.

To donate or learn more about Treasure House call (602) 714-8189 or visit, treasurehouse.org

