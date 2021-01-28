Community Connection with Susan Casper talks to Central Arizona Shelter Services about a rise in homelessness

Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Founded over 35 years ago, CASS is the largest and longest serving homeless emergency shelter provider in Arizona. Both our adult and family shelters operate at full capacity 24/7, 365 days of the year. Serving the entire Phoenix metropolitan area, CASS is a regional solution to homelessness, working to fill service gaps and help thousands of people transform their lives, get a roof over their head, a job, and a chance at a new life.

Donate to CASS today! The Arizona Charitable Tax Credit allows you to make a donation to CASS of up to $400 (per individual) and deduct it dollar-for-dollar from your state taxes! Plus, you have until April 15, 2021 to make a donation for 2020.

Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS)

230 S. 12th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85007

(602) 256-6945

www.cassaz.org