Community Connection with Susan Casper takes a deep dive into the world of marine life

Owned and operated by a crew of friends and family, Salt & Sea Scuba is a premier PADI Dive Center offering a wide range of training opportunities for divers of all skill levels in a facility with a heated indoor pool.

Salt & Sea provides an extensive assortment of quality dive equipment as well as several astonishing yearly destination dive trips to enrich your scuba experience.

Salt & Sea Scuba has partnered with local Nonprofit 1 Step Away Foundation along with M.I.S.S. (Minorities in Shark Science) based out of Miami Florida, whose mission is to bring more diversity into the life of the underwater world and the opportunities it presents. Salt & Sea Scuba will be having a grand opening March 26th & 27th. There will be raffles, giveaways and more!

Stop by and meet some Padi representatives as well as celebrities as they will be present. Join us on our mission to create great memories and change lives.

For more inquiries on what Salt & Sea Scuba has to offer stop by 4139 W Bell Road, Suite 17, Phoenix, AZ 85053 or give us a call at (602) 844-5732.

