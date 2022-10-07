Community Connection with Susan Casper shares one family's personal journey with autism

Geneva Financial Home Loans is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of people with autism and their families.

Our vision is a world in which all people on the spectrum can reach their full potential.

Autism Speaks is enhancing lives today and accelerating a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. We are dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.

Through the years, we've worked tirelessly to provide crucial autism research, advocacy, services and support to help people with autism and those who support them thrive.

Learn more, at www.autismspeaks.org.