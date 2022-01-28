Community Connection with Susan Casper shares a whole "latte" love at Spencer's Place

Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Spencer's Place is a coffee shop with a purpose. The concept provides adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) job training and direct skill development to earn a paycheck.

Job coaches help the staff build relationships, gain a sense of purpose, and show the community the beauty of diversity and inclusion. The vision was initially created for Spencer, the owner's son with Down Syndrome. As Spencer neared high school graduation, his next steps were extremely uncertain.

The 80% unemployment rate for those with disabilities was an alarming statistic that became a driving force to promote change.

Karin York, Spencer's mother and high school Special education teacher, realized the need as her former adult student's were not given job opportunities. Her students were well prepared and capable but not given a chance. York was determined to create a place for both Spencer and her former students to work; this was the inspiration for Spencer's Place.

While as a community we've made great strides and continue to work towards diversity and inclusion, the employment space for Spencer and people with similar intellectual and developmental disabilities is still behind.

Our staff have been fortunate enough to work in an environment designed to promote wellbeing and create stability. Through intense training and repetition, they have proven to be the hardest working employees. Their work ethic is one of the driving forces behind Spencer's Place, where we continue to provide individuals just like Spencer with access to employment in a safe and stable environment that fosters inclusion and while building relationships with the community.

Spencer's Place

15341 W. Waddell Rd B101

Surprise, AZ 85379

(623) 473-8899

www.spencersplaceaz.com

