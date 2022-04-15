Community Connection with Susan Casper: How two Valley brothers are spreading cheer with their nonprofit Project Smile AZ

Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

We are two brothers, Hurshneet and Pravneet who started the initiative of Project Smile AZ and with the help of smile-makers like YOU across the world, have now been spreading smiles and hope to thousands of people in need! Our goal is to bring a smile to everyone from A to Z.

It all started with a simple dinner table conversation about isolated patients in hospitals during COVID lockdown and we started thinking on how we can make a difference? We have expanded since then from a 2 person project to hundreds of smile makers across the globe helping spread smiles with simple acts of kindness that anyone , anywhere can do!

Project Smile AZ is now a 501 c (3) and this would not be possible without our Board Members Dr. Jasmeet Singh, Ms. Miyoung Sweet, and Ms. Manpreet Chadha for their amazing support, guidance, and encouragement.

We are very thankful to Governor Doug Ducey, Mayor Cathy Carlat, City of Peoria and Congresswoman Debbie Lesko for their appreciation. We are thankful to the many media outlets for sharing our story and making the Project Smile AZ community bigger.

From thousands of handmade cards (for hospitalized patients, homeless people, Cancer patients, Veterans to anyone in need) to hundreds of Project Smile AZ kits for kids, we are making a difference in the world with kindness. We wish to inspire youth to be the changemakers, be SMILE MAKERS!

Check our blog for this month's activity! There is more than one way to spread a smile!

You can support the project by DMing us on our IG/FB or contact us through the website www.ProjectSmileaz.org.