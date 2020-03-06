Community Connection with Susan Casper: A New Leaf helps families and changes lives

A New Leaf is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

A New Leaf was founded in 1971. The agency promotes the concepts of "growth, hope, change and new beginnings." Throughout its existence, A New Leaf has remained committed to the mission of "Helping Families . . . Changing Lives," relying on generous donors and volunteers to leverage resources and increase impact. With a strong board and long-time dedicated leadership, A New Leaf serves as a vital community resource.

Last year, A New Leaf served 26,973 individuals with resources, including homeless and domestic violence shelters with services, affordable housing solutions, youth services, foster care, counseling, financial literacy, neighborhood economic development, workforce support, and community services.

We provide a broad spectrum of support services to help individuals and families succeed. From basic needs to career development to budgeting, A New Leaf focuses on providing the critical skills to achieve lifelong independence. Our clients' successes include employment, healthier lifestyles, enhanced life skills, high school diplomas / GEDs, college degrees, and self sufficiency.

For more information, call (480) 464-4648 or visit www.turnanewleaf.org.

