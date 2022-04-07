Watch
Cold Stone Creamery with the scoop on their NEW PEEPS® Creation™ and Shake

Sonoran Living
Cold Stone Creamery is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Spring has sprung at Cold Stone Creamery® and with it, the new PEEPS® Ice Cream! This bright yellow, marshmallow-y flavor will delight all PEEPS® lovers. Cold Stone Creamery® is serving up the new PEEPS® Ice Cream flavor in a Creation™ and Shake with Blue Sugar Crystals, Whipped Topping and a Yellow PEEPS® Chick on top. You and your PEEPS® do not want to miss this!

