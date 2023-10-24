Cobblestone Auto Spas CAR WASH OF DOOM!

Cobblestone Auto Spa invites families to its haunted Car Wash of Doom on two nights only, at three participating locations! Visitors will experience tricks, treats and a spooky drive thru ride, while supporting Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley. Roll through for a spine-tingling time, with eerie music and creepy characters. Ticket prices include a voucher for a free future car wash and a discounted oil change valid at any Cobblestone location. Families can opt for a full haunted tunnel experience or a child-friendly version: just turn hazard lights on to request fewer thrills, keep hazard lights off for a fully haunted tunnel ride.



Here are some additional details if you’d like to use any of it! Or, you can direct people to the event landing page: https://cobblestone.com/az-car-wash-of-doom/ [cobblestone.com]

When:

Friday 10/27 & Saturday 10/28 from 6-9 p.m.

Note: Car wash services at the locations below will close at 4 p.m. on these days for the event.

Locations:



Glendale: Bell & 51st Avenue / 5050 West Bell Road, Glendale, AZ 86308

Gilbert: Queen Creek & Higley / 3235 E Queen Creek Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Tempe: Ray & Priest / 9969 South Priest Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284

Pricing:



$15 for Unlimited members

$20 for non-members

A Good Cause:



$2 from every purchase will directly benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley.

Other Gory Details:

