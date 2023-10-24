Watch Now
Cobblestone Auto Spas CAR WASH OF DOOM!

((SL Advertiser)) Cobblestone Auto Spa hosts a family fun 2-night event that is more scary than sudsy! Learn more at cobblestone.com/az-car-wash-of-doom
Posted at 8:14 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 11:43:48-04

Cobblestone Auto Spa invites families to its haunted Car Wash of Doom on two nights only, at three participating locations! Visitors will experience tricks, treats and a spooky drive thru ride, while supporting Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley. Roll through for a spine-tingling time, with eerie music and creepy characters. Ticket prices include a voucher for a free future car wash and a discounted oil change valid at any Cobblestone location. Families can opt for a full haunted tunnel experience or a child-friendly version: just turn hazard lights on to request fewer thrills, keep hazard lights off for a fully haunted tunnel ride.

 
Here are some additional details if you’d like to use any of it! Or, you can direct people to the event landing page: https://cobblestone.com/az-car-wash-of-doom/ [cobblestone.com]

 When:

  • Friday 10/27 & Saturday 10/28 from 6-9 p.m.
  • Note: Car wash services at the locations below will close at 4 p.m. on these days for the event.

Locations:

  • Glendale: Bell & 51st Avenue / 5050 West Bell Road, Glendale, AZ 86308
  • Gilbert: Queen Creek & Higley / 3235 E Queen Creek Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297
  • Tempe: Ray & Priest / 9969 South Priest Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284

Pricing:

  • $15 for Unlimited members
  • $20 for non-members

A Good Cause:

  • $2 from every purchase will directly benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley.

Other Gory Details:

  • Treat yourself! Halloween goody bags will be distributed to the first 100 cars.
  • This experience is more scary than sudsy, so you’ll get a voucher for a free Polish & Shine wash for
  • use at another time.
  • Every car receives a discounted oil change voucher to use on a future visit

 

