Cobb Wine is the perfect pairing for holiday gifts and entertaining

In 2001, two generations of the Cobb family came together to create the first vintage of Pinot Noir from their estate Coastlands. This vineyard had its original blocks planted by winemaker Ross Cobb's mother Diane in 1989. This is one of the most westerly vineyards in Sonoma County sitting just 3 miles from the Pacific Ocean at 1150 ft above sea level.

Ross is known for championing a complex, cool-climate style of Pinot Noir that captures the sense of place from which the varietal is grown. He tenure in the industry includes working as viticulturalist and enologist at Williams Selyem as well as head winemaker for both Flowers and Hirsch wineries. In addition to Pinot Noir, Cobb Wines produces small amounts of single vineyard Chardonnay and Riesling from both Sonoma County and Anderson Valley. Ross's wines have been recently heralded in both Robert Parker's Wine Advocate and Antonio Galloni's Vinous Media publications earning some of the top marks from Sonoma County. Today, Ross not only farms the estate himself but also lives on the property with his wife and daughter.

