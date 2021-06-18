Cloud Covered Streets: Showering our streets with love!

Geneva Financial is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The mission of Cloud Covered Streets (501c3) is to provide hope, compassion, kindness, connection & essential supplies to those experiencing homelessness. Delivering them tools & support to find their path back to living their best life possible.

Our mobile unit offers FREE showers, laundry services, haircuts, new clothing, supplies, letters of home and Employment to those currently dealing with homelessness or instability.

To donate, volunteer or learn more visit, www.CloudCoveredStreets.org.

Geneva Finanical is a proud sponsor of Cloud Covered Streets. The award winning mortgage lender gives back to nonprofit community organizations through its, Be A Good Human initiative.

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out." With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Although the company has evolved over the years, the founding principle has remained the same - take care of humans first and success will follow.

Learn more at, www.GenevaFi.com.