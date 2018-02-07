Choice Academies Charter School helping students reach their potential

7:50 AM, Feb 7, 2018
sonoran living
At Choice Academies we have come together as parents and educators with a strong desire for a better choice for children to excel today in their academic years. We believe that a child's success in high school and college is directly related to the foundation of his/her education. We have a firm belief that a child's success begins in these early elementary years and is directly related to the partnership between the school and the parents and their commitment. 

Choice Academies Charter School 
District Office
2323 W Parkside Lane 
Phoenix, AZ 85027 
(602) 938-5517
ChoiceAcademies.org

