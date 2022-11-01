Chipgram offers those looking for love a new way to meet

Chipgram is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

If you are single or you are looking to meet new people, why do you want to carry our poker chips around your pocket, purse, or European carryall?

There are thousands of missed connections daily - favorable chance encounters that for whatever reason, never had the opportunity to gain traction.

These chance encounters happen all the time: on public transportation and ride shares, at concerts and festivals, school and work, at church, coffee shops, the pool, the beach, or even just running errands. Unfortunately, any number of things can turn these connections from a sizzle to a fizzle: lack of time or privacy, distractions, unfavorable setting or logistics, or even just shyness - not to mention the uncertainty of handing out contact information prematurely.

So, does that friendly encounter - whether it's a smile, a compliment, or a great conversation - mean that there is more? In less than 3 seconds (an NFL quarterback would appreciate that), you can discreetly pass out one of our chips and find out without making it anyone else's business. Like with poker, you can't win unless you have your chips on the table.

Chipgram provides temporary, instant communication that protects the privacy of both parties. It is a colorful, weatherproof, and weighted poker chip with a small footprint. On one side of the chip is a greeting label that tells someone there is a message composed by you waiting on our website for them. This message can be a generic one that you create ahead of time, or if time allows, a more personalized custom message. The process is designed to facilitate getting a response within a reasonable amount of time, without sharing personal contact information. Chip recipients are instructed to log in as a Guest using a unique code of numbers on the reverse side that connects both of you with an instant messenger. From here, you can chat back and forth at your leisure. This concept is not new; dating websites have used this type of internal messaging system for years.

With trading contact information, there is procrastination and a burden on one party to initiate conversation again. Chipgram allows you to quickly engage in conversation before the spark fades and interest levels drop. The best part is, Guests are not required to pay, register, provide any personal information, or download any apps to participate. We make it as easy as possible for your chip recipient to respond. Stop waiting until "next time" to make a connection, do it today! Visit Chipgram.com