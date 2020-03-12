Child Crisis Arizona says there's still time to get a tax credit

Child Crisis Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Make a difference for foster children with your Arizona Tax Credit

There is still time to make a difference for a child in foster care and receive a dollar for dollar tax credit against your 2019 state tax liability before April 15. Donations made to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations in the state of Arizona through April 15, 2020, still qualify for the QFCO tax credit and can be applied to 2019 or 2020 taxes. The 2019 limits are $500 for an individual or $1,000 for married couples filing jointly.

These tax credit donations make it possible to support children in the foster care system and those who care for them, said Torrie Taj, CEO of Child Crisis Arizona.

"It's through these donations that we're able to operate our programs," Taj said. "Our foster care and adoption, group home, and emergency children's shelter served about 1,000 children in the foster care system in 2019."

There is a huge need in Arizona right now to find more foster homes. The Department of Child Safety recently reached out to all current foster homes asking if any could take more children. There is always a need for caring individuals willing to provide a safe haven for a child in need.

"We're happy to work with couples and individuals from all backgrounds to provide a safe, stable home for a child in crisis," Taj said. "We welcome anyone to attend an agency meet and greet on April 7 in Mesa or April 15 in Phoenix to learn more about the process to foster or adopt."

The process to become licensed takes an average of 6 months and includes background checks, an interview, a home inspection and 30 hours of training. A licensing worker is there to help every step of the way.

You can find the next meet and greet date and location on Child Crisis Arizona's website: childcrisisaz.org or by calling 480-834-9424. Child Crisis Arizona's QFCO code is 10012.

