Better Late Than Never is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

How can we look and feel fresh in these triple-digit temps? It's not easy, but beauty expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye shared the products that will help keep us calm, cool, and protected.

To prevent a total makeup meltdown, start with Lottie London Bubble Tea Primer, a makeup primer that will lock and load your color cosmetics. Follow it with Lottie Londons Bright Bounce Undereye Brightening Corrector, which covers dark circles and blurs away and imperfections. Give your skin a quick refresh with Yon-Ka Paris Vital Defense Multi-Protection Mist. Not only does it help set your makeup, but it also protects your skin from the free radicals generated by environmental pollution and UV rays. And it smells divine!

For the kind of dryness that affects your eyes, try Biotrue® Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution from Bausch + Lomb. It cleans and disinfects contact lenses, and helps moisturize eyes for up to 20 hours while you're wearing your contacts. And finally, free your hair from the dull, dry summer days with Better Not Younger Full Transparency Shampoo, a hypoallergenic formula which nourishes the scalp and adds luster back to your strands. Perfect for 40+ hair!

Cheryl Kramer Kaye has tips to stay fresh in this heat! Follow her for more on Instagram @ckramerkaye.