Chandler Modern Dentistry's commitment to health during COVID-19

Smile Generation is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Chandler Modern Dentistry is open for all dental care needs. Located at Ray Road and the Loop 101 freeway, they're accepting new patients including emergency appointments. The COVID-19 crisis has changed a lot about the way we live our lives, but practice owner Dr. Tyson Jolley understands how important oral health is to the entire body. As such, he remains committed to caring for patients despite the pandemic. "It's still incredibly important that we see patients for their routine dental appointments." Dr. Jolley states. "We of course want to address any active decay or infection to make sure patients are healthy and not in pain. Patients are still encouraged to come into the office, we're just taking additional steps to keep everyone protected." Your health and safety are the top priority at Chandler Modern Dentistry, so they exceed the Centers for Disease Control's standard protocol for dental offices. These extra steps are designed to keep you even safer during your appointment.

Advanced safety protocols include appointment pre-screening questions to ensure you are symptom-free prior to coming into the office, an option to wait in your car instead of the waiting room, temperature screenings for everyone who enters, designated social distancing areas within the office, modified scheduling to limit capacity, enhanced sanitizing between patients, and increased personal protective equipment for doctors and staff. Dr. Jolley also offers virtual screening consultations through a teledentistry platform. This allows you to video chat with the doctor from the comfort of your own home. It serves as a great option for those who may have dental concerns but aren't ready to visit the office in person.

Teledentistry allows you to "Book - Click - Chat." It's really that simple and it's just another way that Chandler Modern Dentistry stays ahead of the technology curve in the dental field. Dr. Jolley utilizes a Cerec® CAD/CAM machine to create permanent crowns in just one visit, which means you don't need to wear a temporary crown or come back in for a second appointment. Many people are experiencing financial uncertainty which may keep them from seeking the dental care they need. Chandler Modern Dentistry is part of The Smile Generation® network of trusted dentists which means easier access to dental care and financial support. Arizonans can find an office in their area and learn more about The Smile Generation Dental Plan® which offers savings on many common dental procedures and specialty services. The discount plan is available to patients without dental insurance and during the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment is free for six months. This means patients can take advantage of significant savings on dentistry even without insurance coverage. Financing and payment options are also available.

