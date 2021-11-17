Celebrating fur babies with Just Love Animals Society's "The Day of the Dog"

Just Love Animals Society is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

The social event of the year for dogs and their people!

The Day Of The Dog is a free, pet friendly event including running of the bulls (french and english bulldog races) Wiener dog races, a puppy stampede and a Scottsdale exclusive - chihuahua races!

Exhibitors, food trucks, swag bags, photo booths and more.

Did we mention its free and pet friendly (well-behaved dogs on non-retractable leashes) The festival takes over 2nd Street (between Goldwater and Marshall Way) in Old Town Scottsdale on Saturday, November 23 & 24 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Day Of The Dog

2nd St Old Town Scottsdale

1-855-872-6797

www.thedayofthedog.com