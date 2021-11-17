Celebrating fur babies with Just Love Animals Society's "The Day of the Dog"

Just Love Animals Society is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.
The social event of the year for dogs and their people!
The Day Of The Dog is a free, pet friendly event including running of the bulls (french and english bulldog races) Wiener dog races, a puppy stampede and a Scottsdale exclusive - chihuahua races!
Exhibitors, food trucks, swag bags, photo booths and more.
Did we mention its free and pet friendly (well-behaved dogs on non-retractable leashes) The festival takes over 2nd Street (between Goldwater and Marshall Way) in Old Town Scottsdale on Saturday, November 23 & 24 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The Day Of The Dog
2nd St Old Town Scottsdale
1-855-872-6797
www.thedayofthedog.com