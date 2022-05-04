Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Celebrate mother's day with fresh strawberries & mimosas at Egg N' Joe

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:13 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 11:13:58-04

((SL Advertiser)) For more information go to eggnjoe.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 6-7AM.