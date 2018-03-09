CC Patio creates style and class to your outdoor setting

With a flair for design and a background in construction the 2 founders noticed a void in the marketplace of the "art of outdoor living". With this phrase in mind, the vision of CC Patio came to life.

As defined by our name, Couture Customs has the ability to custom design, tailor make, and transform any backyard into a resort style setting, allowing our clients to receive exactly what they envisioned. Attention to details, quality craftsmanship, combine for the ultimate customer experience. In a category of "sameness" CC Patio provides our customers with the unique and original all at exceptional value.

Residential, or commercial, no project is too large or too small for CC Patio's design and manufacturing team. Having the ability to control the design process, manufacturing portion allows CC the ability to cater to any lifestyle or taste.

We believe everyone should have access to well-designed, well-made and well-priced furniture.

