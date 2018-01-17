Caveman Burgers: Building a BETTER burger

Current
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 73°
LO: 47°
HI: 73°
LO: 47°
HI: 73°
LO: 47°
Fair
HI: 73°
LO: 47°
HI: 73°
LO: 47°
HI: 73°
LO: 47°
Caveman Burgers is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living
Onion Ring Beer Batter
Ingredients:
1 cup of Flour
1 cup of cornstarch
2 Tbsp. Season Salt
1 tsp. Ranch mix
½ tsp. Cayenne pepper
1 ½ tsp. of Sugar
(2) 12 oz cans Beer
1/8 tsp. of Vanilla
1 ½ tsp. of baking powder
Procedure:
Combine all dry ingredients in large mixing bowl.
Gradually whisk in Beer until mixed.
Ghost Pepper Aioli
Ingredients:
· 1 Cup of Mayo
· 1/2 Cup Madison's Ghost Sauce or your choice of Hot Sauce
· 1 Tbsp Minced Garlic
· 3 Tbsp of Lemon Juice
· Salt/Pepper to taste
Procedure:
Combine all ingredients in large mixing bowl. Whisk together until smooth.
Sign up at our website www.Cavemanburgers.com to receive 20% off
Caveman Burgers
430 E. Bell Road, Phoenix
Phone Number: 602-358-7130
Website: www.cavemanburgers.com
Caveman Burgers is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living