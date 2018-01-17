Caveman Burgers: Building a BETTER burger

Caveman Burgers is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Onion Ring Beer Batter

Ingredients:

1 cup of Flour

1 cup of cornstarch

2 Tbsp. Season Salt

1 tsp. Ranch mix

½ tsp. Cayenne pepper

1 ½ tsp. of Sugar

(2) 12 oz cans Beer

1/8 tsp. of Vanilla

1 ½ tsp. of baking powder

Procedure:

Combine all dry ingredients in large mixing bowl.

Gradually whisk in Beer until mixed.



Ghost Pepper Aioli

Ingredients:

· 1 Cup of Mayo

· 1/2 Cup Madison's Ghost Sauce or your choice of Hot Sauce

· 1 Tbsp Minced Garlic

· 3 Tbsp of Lemon Juice

· Salt/Pepper to taste

Procedure:

Combine all ingredients in large mixing bowl. Whisk together until smooth.



Caveman Burgers

430 E. Bell Road, Phoenix

Phone Number: 602-358-7130

Website: www.cavemanburgers.com

